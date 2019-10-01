Tyson Foods will host a Truck Load Sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center parking lot. Proceeds will benefit United Way of Pettis County.
Products for sale include buffalo hot wings, honey BBQ wings, breaded breast fillet, grilled breast fillet, breaded breast strips, breaded BBQ strips, breaded breast buffalo chunks, breaded chicken nuggets, raw wings, and boneless skinless breast fillets. All products are 20 pounds and range from $35 to $40.
Cash and credit/debit cards are accepted.
For more information, contact UWPC at 660-826-2980 or search for “Tyson Truck Load Sale” on Facebook.
