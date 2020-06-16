After considering factors believed to be the most accurate indicators of a student’s ability to succeed in higher education, the University of Central Missouri is making the ACT and SAT optional for admission to the university beginning in fall 2020. This decision moves forward the university’s plan to go test-optional for the fall 2021 recruitment cycle and is in response to maintaining an accessible and affordable education amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Students applying to UCM with a 3.5 GPA or higher may be admitted without submitting an ACT or SAT test score.
Drew Griffin, assistant vice provost for admission and financial aid, said the ability to make tests optional will help alleviate stress and provide flexibility for students at a very challenging time. Many students also are hampered by cancellations of standardized tests. Additionally, UCM had already been looking at the best ways to measure a student’s potential at a time when a number of other institutions are adopting test-optional measures for admission.
A qualifying ACT or SAT test is still required for students interested in Direct Entry Nursing Program, education majors (possible exemption from the MOGEA exam), Honors College, automatic merit scholarships, and NCAA athletics.
For more information, contact the Office of Admissions at 877-SAY-UCMO or admit@ucmo.edu, or visit www.ucmo.edu/admissions.
