The University of Central Missouri announced it is canceling commencement exercises planned for Saturday, Aug. 1.
Campus leaders will continue evaluating ways to honor spring and summer 2020 graduates and their families and will keep the campus community informed of any such plans. Individuals who were eligible to walk during the August ceremony also have the option to participate in the December 2020 or May 2021 ceremonies.
The university annually celebrates its spring and summer commencement in May. Because the campus was closed due to the coronavirus in spring 2020, the event was rescheduled to Aug. 1. Doing so, however, also resulted in strict limitations on the number of guests students could invite to the ceremony. This did not allow the university to maintain its historical standard of celebration/honor, as full attendance by families was not possible, nor would graduates have the opportunity to be recognized on stage. Additionally, the gathering was still considered a higher-risk event based on the CDC guidelines.
The response to commencement – with over 1,000 students indicating intent to participate – coupled with the number of potential guests, even in an alternate venue such as Walton Stadium, contributed to concerns about social distancing and the ability to ensure everyone in attendance wore face coverings as required by UCM at on-campus events.
For more information, visit ucmo.edu/commencement.
