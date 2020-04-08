Alumni and friends have reached out to the University of Central Missouri Alumni Foundation to partner in raising funds to provide assistance to students during the pandemic.
The newly established In This Together: Student Hardship Fund provides support to aid students facing job loss, food insecurity and a variety of other challenges due to COVID-19-related circumstances.
The UCM Alumni Foundation announced a number of alumni have offered to match up to $16,000 in gifts to launch the fund.
For more information, visit ucmfoundation.org/give.
