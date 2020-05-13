WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri is enhancing its partnership with Whiteman Air Force Base to make continuing their education even more convenient and affordable for military and military-affiliated personnel. Thanks to improvements made this spring, UCM is now offering additional opportunities for remote learning at the base.
The university has offered Whiteman servicemen and women a number of military benefits for some time. These include tuition assistance, access to Student Services on Whiteman, reduction or elimination of some fees, priority for course enrollment and access to UCM’s award-winning Military and Veterans Success Center and Student Recreation and Wellness Center. UCM also provides industry-recognized certifications for eligible military spouses through the MyCAA program.
UCM has recently upgraded its classroom facilities to allow additional Zoom virtual instruction including the addition of a Conference Room on Wheels (CROW) and enhanced bandwidth for Zoom course delivery. This is increasing the availability of day and evening courses offered for military and military-affiliated individuals at Whiteman Air Force Base by eliminating commuting requirements. Due to the global pandemic, UCM is only offering online programming for summer 2020.
Eliminating the drive to either the Lee’s Summit or Warrensburg campus reduces the amount of time away from the job and also provides the flexibility for military members to pursue the more traditional daytime college programs.
For more information about UCM’s programs at Whiteman Air Force Base, contact Courtney Irvine at cirvine@ucmo.edu or 660-281-6355.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.