The following area students recently graduated from the University of Central Missouri with honors. To be eligible to graduate with honors a student must have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 and must have completed a minimum of 30 semester hours of credit. Those with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 to 3.74 graduated Cum Laude; 3.75 to 3.84 Magna Cum Laude; and 3.85 and above Summa Cum Laude.
Cum Laude
Concordia: Kolton D. Johnson.
Sedalia: Alex V. Kondratenko, Rachel M. Willis, Jeremy C. Mathis, Natalya Bren Lenger, Marissa R. Johnson.
Green Ridge: Jenny S. Wirt.
Houstonia: Theresa C. Smith.
Knob Noster: Laura Marie McKinzie, Megan L. Palmer.
Marshall: Ashton A. Reagles.
Windsor: Grace V. Moser.
Magna Cum Laude
Concordia: Hayden L. Moore.
Green Ridge: Vanessa E. Hardy.
Knob Noster: Baili E. Mammen.
Summa Cum Laude
Sedalia: Abigael Anne Green, Kara A. Schnell. Christopher Purl, Rickie Carlane Derks.
Cole Camp: Alaina M. Nichols.
Green Ridge: Vanessa L. Upton.
Knob Noster: Jordan N. Melching, Jalil R. Tuggle, Aimee Binder, Kelsey M. Twenter, Kristen L. Orndoff.
Syracuse: Noah Daniel Turner.
Windsor: Shelby Ryan Riddle-Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.