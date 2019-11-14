The University of Central Missouri is implementing the A+ Recognition Scholarship and the UCM Dual Credit Scholarship. The first awards will be available for the 2020 fall enrollment cycle.
The A+ Recognition Scholarship is a new financial award valued at $500 per year ($250 per semester) and is in recognition of students who have completed the A+ program at a Missouri high school. The Missouri Department of Higher Education offers a scholarship to students who meet academic, attendance, tutoring/mentoring and citizenship criteria and enroll in a two-year degree program. This UCM A+ Recognition Scholarship is for incoming freshmen who choose to enroll full time in a four-year degree program directly out of high school and have been certified as completing the A+ program.
Students must apply for admission and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by Feb. 1.
The UCM Dual Credit Scholarship is a $1,000 ($500 per semester) award, and is available to all incoming freshmen who have taken at least one dual credit course with UCM. They also must have received 3.0 or higher grade point average. This award is renewable for up to six semesters if a recipient maintains a 3.0+ GPA, and enrolls as a full-time student each semester.
For more information, contact Student Financial Services at 660-543-8266 or scholarships@ucmo.edu.
