The University of Central Missouri recently added a number of business-focused classes to its list of free online courses. All UCM free online courses are listed on the website below and are free to UCM students as well as any interested person.
Students may sign up for any of the following free courses through June 30: Customer Service, Supervision and Management, Personal Finance, Steps to a Successful Job Search, Creating Webpages, Individual Excellence, Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring, Effective Communication and Marketing Your Business on the Internet. After enrolling, participants have three months to finish.
In addition, individuals may enroll in any of the university’s three free courses focusing on creativity and innovation. Sign-up deadline is Aug. 31. Courses are Creativity in Teams and Organizations, Introduction to Critical Thinking and Personal Creativity. Adult learners completing all three courses have the opportunity of enrolling in a fourth course, Innovation in Teams and Organizations, for $79. The creativity and innovation courses are also available at https://bit.ly/2LAMmlj.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.