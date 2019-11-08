University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a night of Studio Theatre one-act plays at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14, 15, and 16 in the Black Box Theatre on the first floor of Nickerson Hall.
These one-acts are performed, directed, and designed entirely by UCM students. The one-act plays being presented are “Touch” by Briana Morgan, “The Other Room” by Ariadne Blayde and “Wash and Dry” by Shel Silverstein.
Tickets are $1 and are only available at the door. Due to the size of the space and limited seating, arriving at least 30 minutes in advance is strongly recommended. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact UCM Theatre and Dance at 660-542-4020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.