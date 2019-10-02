Members of the University of Central Missouri Army ROTC program ceremonially fold an 1877 United States flag that was once owned by the nation’s 33rd President, Harry S. Truman. Assisting with the folding were ROTC cadets, clockwise from lower left, Cris Melgar, Gunner Ryals, Adam McClain, Thomas Reinhardt, Matt Lorraine, Max Mays and Kathleen Henning.