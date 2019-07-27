The following area students have been named to the University of Central Missouri Dean's List. Each semester, the Dean's List is divided into two parts. The first list includes the names of students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and the second list includes the names of students who attained a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99.
4.0 Dean’s List
Cole Camp: Sarah Michelle Myers, Lauren Marie Baalman, Alaina M. Nicklous, Wayne Camirand.
Concordia: Hailey M. White, Ashley R. Forrester, Natalia D. Michaels, Sarah M. Lyons, Ashley R. Forrester, Ty Allen Flandsermeyer.
Florence: Jacob Moore.
Green Ridge: Vanessa L. Upton, Vanessa E. Hardy.
Houstonia: Megan Elizabeth Walk.
Hughesville: Lisa Danielle Robertson.
Ionia: Elizabeth Diane Craig.
Knob Noster: Mary Kiersten Foster, Kayla M. Kuhlman, Jordan N. Melching, Katelyn Michelle Thornton, Jessica E. Sader, Deline M. Magee, Rachael A. Duggan, Megan Earl Marr, Alexis A. Oloff, Jalil R. Tuggle, Hunter J. Ehrenfeld, Kile Veal, Hunter W. Southard, Kayla M. Gade, Lauren Marie Mckinzie, Jonathan A. Mckinzie, Paolo M. Angeles, Aimee Binder, Arielle Hope Clark, Jesse Dale Valenzuela, Elizabet Bergstrom, Conor J. Krause, Chase A. Hagle, Kimberly Ann Seiler, Daniele M. Bush, James Martin Erdeljac, Megan L. Palmer.
La Monte: Brandie L. LaMaack, Vada M. DeMotte, Mariah R. Jackson, Trevor G. Ulm, Daniel M. Cahill.
Lincoln: Gingermae Tiara Church, Darian Burton.
Marshall: Ashton A. Reagles, Jennifer Diaz Salmeron, Samantha Rae Morris, Rachel Sporleder.
Mora: Daniel Jesse Uzun.
Sedalia: Maggi N. Mahalovich, Amanda K. Hernandez, Karina lopez, Emily Morey, Abigael Anne Green, Courtney D. Koetting, Patricia Ann Myers, Jhunodth Y. Bernal Nausa, Emma Pearl Honn, Kara A. Schnell, Luis D. Estrada, Christopher Purl, Sam G. Eichholz, Alexander Charles Lorenz, Chase C. Plymell, Jonathan B. Wyatte, Isaac R. Calvert, Mikhail A. Husyev, Corey Lane Bond, Kali Marie Smith, Brayden Mitchell Sparks, Drew Zachery Apsher, Darby Moriah Simon, Grace E. Franke, Fernanda Alejandra Alexander, Anna M. Henderson, Alyson Jeanne Brock, Victoriya Lidiya Kondratenko, Daniel R. Akin, Alexandra Lynn Reid, Preston S. McMullen, Molly C. Harvey, Cody Greer, Kelsey A. taber, Heather D. Galloway, Jessica Suzanna Sawford, Aaron Michael Waibel, Jeremy C. Mathis, Rickie Carlane Derks, Korby A. Knievel, Emilee Patterson, Lorrie A. Demand, Valentyna Viktorovna Usyk.
Smithton: Lyudmilia S. brenich.
Stover: Jensen Bauer, Sean Johnson.
Sweet Springs: Katelyn F. Evans, Nicole P. Bright, Trenton E. Bargfrede.
Syracuse: Noah Daniel Turner.
Tipton: Lydia Adeline Noland, Dylan J. Cooper.
Warsaw: Christopher W. Lingenfelter.
Whiteman Air Force Base: Eden Carpenter, Naytsha Yari Pantoja, Sata Ashley Comerford, Genia M. Bohl, Macey L. Johnson, Marco R. Tordera.
Windsor: Kelsey L. Ward, Shelby Ryan Riddle-Williams, John Daugherty, Ryan L. Teuscher, Jeffrey Conrad Glenn, Grace V. Moser.
3.5 to 3.99 Dean’s List
Cole Camp: Sophia M. Camden, Zavhary M. Fox, Ashley C. Yeater, Harper D. Schroeder, Jesus Cano.
Concordia: Amanda M. Holler, Tina Oetting, Tiffany M. Bennett, Caleb Allan Hentges, Jessica R. Hemme, Bailey J. Heimsoth, Kolton D. Johnson, Shelby Wayne Wulser, Wyatt Lee Jones, Samuel J. Rodenberg, Lukus E. Stuenkel.
Florence: Jordan Moore.
Green Ridge: LeVon M. Crapse, Jenny S. Wirt, Morgan E. Hetrick.
Hughesville: Jeremy. K. Snapp, Shane A. Riechhoff.
Knob Noster: Dwayne R. Bolles, Tesslyn Elayne Nevins, Abigail D. Steinman, John M. Tackett, Grace H. Medina, William K. Courtois, Michael Ray Daigle, Alicia J. Fowlkes, Kristen L. Omdoff, Ashley Nicole Lawrence, Kayla WolfeBailey A. Jennings, Michael S. Davis, Colten T. Kinder, Cody L. Mitchell.
La Monte: Jolee Ann VanBooven, Antonia Arroyo.
Lincoln: Hannah M. Schrock.
Marshall: Stephanie Passasi, Noah Lee Driskell, Kristen L. McCorkie, Arianna G. Hunter, Dallas Marie Maxi Carver.
Mora: Darin S. Oelrichs.
Nelson: Myah D. Borgman.
Sedalia: Bailey M. Smith, Alex V. Kondratenko, Brady Ray Herriugton, Rayn M. Hickman, Natalya Bren Lenger Ashley L. Grotzinger, Tyler Nathan Thompson, Joshua S. Tuttle, Roman Romenskiy, Marissa R. Johnson, Tiffany R. Hardy, Cristina M. Tejeda, Jose Antonio Alicea, Emily Jeanell Edwards, Steven M. Archambault, Jenna M. Ellison, Volodymyr G. Warsawski, Kory R. Bohle, Samantha Leann Mishler, Russell Pe Bain, Jacob A. Watson, Daniel Igor Sheremet, Eleesha Ann McMillin, Ashley N. Johnson, Drake Albert Carr, Andrey Y. Grigoryev, Erica Elaine Smith, Cristian E. Melgar, Alexus L. Krumroy, Seth M. Fraley, Jaydon Charles Fox, Annabelle Marie Faunell Lorenz, Reina Marie Woolery, Lyudmila V. Begina, Rita L. Chernookaya, Haley N. McCarthy, Joshua C. Melte, Dakota R. Newton, Connor A. Simon, Taylor J. King, Jordan M. Meyer, Molly Erin Braverman.
Smithton: Kameryn Josiah Wassam.
Stover: Hannah Katherine Reger, Jennifer Nicole Anderson, Maoolry Breann Uptegrove, Katherine E. Hinck, Clara A. Day.
Sweet Springs: Ashleigh D. Bright.
Tipton: Rachel Newkirk, Brennah Lenora Hirst, Mckenzie Ann Higgins, Hayden Elizabeth Dillon, Tristan James Bolin.
Versailles: Madalyn A. Hibdon, Krista Bartel.
Warsaw: Cindy S. Grotz, Austin Dillon.
Whiteman Air Force Base: Alexis Joy Davy, Rylee J. Gabrielson, Candra L. Etheridge, Elly M. Prochaska, Melissa Marie Rezachek.
Windsor: Katherine Stutzman, Boann M. Smith, Jaelyn M. Prevete.
