Enjoy an evening under the stars as the University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance presents “Iconic: An Outdoor Dance Concert.” The production takes place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 10 and 11 and will be performed at the Audrey J. Walton Football Stadium to ensure the safety of all audience members and performers. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12.
Join UCM Theatre and Dance as it takes you on a journey through some of the most iconic numbers in musical theatre history. The production includes songs such as “Singin’ in the Rain” from the musical by the same title, “Cool” from “West Side Story,” “One” from “A Chorus Line” and several other classic numbers. Social distancing and masks will be required at all times during the performance.
Tickets are available at ucmo.edu/theatretickets. Tickets are $5 for UCM faculty, students and staff, seniors and military and $10 for the General Public. Walk-up ticket sales will be available at the venue.
