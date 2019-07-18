Area children are invited to take a break from the summer heat by participating in the Indoor Bounce House Jamboree 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 in the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union.
The ESU staff is coordinating this event to provide summer fun for area kids. An array of inflatables will be available in the ballroom, and there will be an opportunity to enjoy a children’s movie in the ESU Cinema. The animated feature, “Wonder Park,” begins at 9 a.m., followed by showings at 11 a.m., 1, 3, and 5 p.m. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-seated basis.
All children must be accompanied to the Indoor Bounce House Jamboree by an adult. The cost is $5 per child and $3 per person for groups of 15 or more. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 660-543-4052.
The Elliott Student Union is at 611 S. Holden Street in Warrensburg. The visitors’ parking lot is located on the south side of ESU at the corner of South and Holden streets.
