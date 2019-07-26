The University of Central Missouri will host the annual President’s Lawn Concert on Monday, July 29.
Members of the community are invited to join UCM President Roger J. Best, Ph.D., for this free family event at Selmo Park, located at Clark and Holden streets in Warrensburg.
The evening begins at 6 p.m. with an old-fashioned ice cream social, followed by a performance from the Warrensburg Community Band at 7 p.m. The band performs annually at the event under the direction of Russell Coleman, professor emeritus of music and former chair of the Department of Music at UCM.
Limited seating will be available at the event. Those planning to attend the President’s Lawn Concert are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. No RSVP is required.
