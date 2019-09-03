In remembrance of a total of 2,977 civilians and first responders who were killed during terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and outside Shanksville, Pa., on Sept. 11, 2001, the University of Central Missouri will conduct its annual Patriot Day observance. Activities at the university quadrangle take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 and feature guest remarks from Col. Charles (Charlie) D. Hausman, commander, Combat Aviation Brigade, 35th Infantry Division.
This is a free event open to all university faculty, staff, students and the general public. The event includes a Ringing of the Bell Ceremony in honor of the firefighters who died in 9/11. Participation in the bell ceremony includes members of the Warrensburg Fire Department, Johnson County Fire Protection District, Whiteman Air Force Base Fire Department, and community first responders.
Hausman is a native of St. Joseph who received from UCM a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Technology in 1991 and Master of Science in Aviation Safety in 1993. He completed a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies through the United States Naval War College in 2015, and serves the Missouri National Guard full time as the director of aviation and safety.
