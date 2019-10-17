University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present the world premiere production of Theatre for Young Audience’s award-winning play “Top Secret Deer Daycare.”
The production runs from Oct. 23 through 26. Due to technical issues in the Highlander Theatre, this production has been moved to the Black Box Theatre at Nickerson Hall on the UCM campus for the duration of the run. Show times are 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23; 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24; 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct 25; and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Written by Laura Shamas, the play unfolds as Jill, who moves with her parents from the city into a new house at the edge of the forest, discovers a naturalist boy named Stanley sitting just beyond her backyard fence line. Captivated and intrigued by the sudden emergence of a young fawn and its family, Jill and Stanley join forces to protect the colonies of deer who have grazed the land for generations. All is well until they receive news that a developer has purchased the forest and plans to build a larger “colony” of their own. Determined to preserve the beauty before them, the two vow to fight for their newfound friends and a greener world.
This production of “Top Secret Deer Daycare” is for all audiences.
Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for UCM faculty/staff and $20 for the general public. They can be purchased at ucmo.edu/theatretickets, by calling 660-543-8811, or at the Box Office at the Highlander Theatre between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
