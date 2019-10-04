The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will host a UCM Music production of “Hairspray” Oct. 3-6 in the university’s James L. Highlander. Shows are at 7 p.m. Oct. 3-5, and at 2 p.m. for matinees on the weekend of Oct. 5- 6.
“Hairspray,” winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.
The musical is set in Baltimore in 1962, where the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire – to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do.
“Hairspray” includes music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, and book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan.
This production of “Hairspray” is for all audiences over 5 years old. Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for UCM faculty/staff and $20 for the general public. They can be purchased at ucmo.edu/theatretickets, by calling 660-543-8811, or at the Box Office at the Highlander Theatre weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Dr. Aaron Scully, faculty member and publicity for UCM Theatre and Dance, at ascully@ucmo.edu or 660-543-8793.
