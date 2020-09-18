WINDSOR — The Greyhounds have been hot out of the gate.
Unbeaten four games into a promising season after capturing a district title last year, Windsor football hopes to see the finish line in 2020.
“Sky's the limit,” said Greyhounds senior Kenton Sargent after a 26-0 victory over Cabool. “We were writing down goals at the beginning of the season and I said, just write ‘win’ up there, because that’s what we’re going to do.”
Sargent passed for two scores and rushed for another during the team’s third straight shutout. Defense is a priority for the two-way players that make up the Greyhounds roster.
“Most of the dudes that are on offense are on defense. We’re war dogs all the time,” Sargent said. “If we mess something up on offense we’re going to come right back and get the ball back.
“I’d say defense is more important, but scoring points is really close.”
Undefeated before a three-hour drive to Henry County, Cabool used a fake punt rush play to convert on fourth down and extend a game-opening drive that spanned about half of the first quarter. Two penalties and a sack from junior Cole Hesse undid the Bulldogs’ progress, forcing a punt with 5:07 remaining in the first period.
Windsor compiled a nine-play drive in response to Cabool’s lengthy sequence, but a pick from senior Will Johnson ended the Greyhounds’ push at the Cabool 23.
Greyhounds senior Camden Fowler returned a punt to the Cabool 17 with seven minutes to halftime. One minute later, Sargent followed a block and backed into a two-yard score. Windsor led 6-0 after a failed 2-point conversion.
Windsor junior Dalton Witherspoon powered another scoring drive with a 37-yard rush that placed the home team at the Cabool 48. A late hit on Sargent after a healthy scramble pushed Windsor further into Bulldogs territory.
Facing fourth and 13 in the red zone, Sargent fired a dart to Jacob Berube for a 15-yard score. Greyhounds senior Jake Wheatley secured a short pass to complete the 2-pointer and increase the Windsor lead to 14-0 with less than a minute to halftime.
Witherspoon broke off a 45-yard rushing score on the second play after halftime. His seventh rush TD of the year extended the lead to 20 points.
Windsor recovered a fumble on Cabool’s first third-quarter drive. Fowler snagged a pair of crucial receptions — including an 18-yard TD catch — to extend the lead to 26-0.
Berube and Wheatley each recorded fourth-quarter interceptions to preserve the team’s third straight shutout.
With hopes of surpassing a historic state quarterfinals run in 2019, Sargent credited Windsor’s hot start to the support of the coaching staff and pedigree of the upperclassmen.
“Our coaches taught us how to win games,” Sargent said. “It’s less of having to learn it and more of having to play it.”
Friday was the first-ever meeting between the Windsor and Cabool football programs.
The Greyhounds (4-0) rescheduled is Week 4 meeting with Midway due to COVID-19 exposure among the Vikings. Cabool, which rescheduled with Houston due to quarantine, contacted the school on Tuesday.
Windsor football head coach Jake Vencill said it was important to fill the Week 4 void to keep the Greyhounds’ momentum rolling.
“You can work on things in a bye week, but you want to keep yourself in a rhythm,” Vencill said. “Sometimes teams look forward to the bye toward the end of the season so they can get healthy. But when you’re working in the middle of the season, you don’t want anything to slow down that process.”
The Greyhounds continue next week at Slater.
Alex Agueros can be reached at sports@sedaliademocrat.com or on Twitter @abagueros2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.