As citizens are asked to shelter in place and many businesses are temporarily closed, the number of individuals filing for unemployment continues to grow at record rates.
Last week (ending March 28) the nation saw a record 6.6 million individuals file for unemployment claims. It is double the rate from the previous week of 3.3 million and is thought by many analysts to perhaps be an inaccurate representation of those who are without work as many individuals wishing to file for claims were unable to do so because of crashed systems and busy phone lines.
“These numbers that are way out of the range that we have seen,” Michelle Meyer, head of the U.S. Bank of America, explained April 2 to NBC News. “During the financial crisis we were seeing a peak of about 650,000 first-time applicants a week.”
Statewide the numbers are also troubling.
For the week of March 28, 104,230 individuals in Missouri filed for unemployment benefits. That is more than double the figure reported a week prior when 42,207 filed claims. By comparison three weeks ago (March 14) Missourians filed only 3,976 claims.
Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday said the state is loosening restrictions on unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is waiving the normal one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance claims in an effort to decrease processing times,” he said in a statement. “The state is also relaxing its requirement that claimants show they've made at least three attempts to find work in the prior week.”
Missouri will waive charging coronavirus-related claims on employers' unemployment insurance accounts to help employers avoid the negative impact on their payroll tax rate.
"These measures will reduce the process time of claims while still maintaining the due process requirements for both employers and workers," Parson's office said in a news release. "Employers are still notified that a claim has been filed, and they have the opportunity to protest the reason for the claim."
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, President Donald Trump signed into law the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) on March 18. The act calls for additional flexibility for state unemployment insurance agencies and additional administrative funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. One week later on March 27, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was signed into law. It expands states’ ability to provide unemployment insurance for many workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including for workers who are not ordinarily eligible for unemployment benefits, according to the Department of Labor.
To receive unemployment insurance benefits, individuals need to file a claim with the unemployment insurance program in the state where they worked. Depending on the state, claims may be filed in person, by telephone, or online.
The following recommendations are provided by the U.S. Department of Labor for filing an unemployment claim.
• Contact your state's unemployment insurance program as soon as possible after becoming unemployed.
• Generally, you should file your claim with the state where you worked. If you worked in a state other than the one where you now live or if you worked in multiple states, the state unemployment insurance agency where you now live can provide information about how to file your claim with other states.
• When you file a claim, you will be asked for certain information, such as addresses and dates of your former employment. To make sure your claim is not delayed, be sure to give complete and correct information.
According to the Department of Labor, “Unemployment insurance is a joint state-federal program that provides cash benefits to eligible workers. Each state administers a separate unemployment insurance program, but all states follow the same guidelines established by federal law.”
To file a claim in Missouri, contact the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations at 800-320-25199 or visit uinteract.labor.mo.gov/benefits/home.do.
