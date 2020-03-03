Two dozen cars from a Union Pacific Railroad Train derailed west of Smithton late Friday night.
A Union Pacific representative, Tim McMahan spoke to the Democrat by phone Monday afternoon.
“The incident happened at 10:04 p.m. (Friday night),” McMahan said. “A total of 24 cars were involved in the derailment. There were no reported injuries.”
The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office issued a Nixle Alert shortly after midnight advising the public of the situation.
Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond told the Democrat Monday, “We were called to a traffic hazard of the train stopped on the Smithton crossing at 10:08 p.m.
“I’m not sure if the railroad contacted our dispatch before or after deputies arrived, but railroad personnel were already evaluating the scene,” he continued. “It may have been those operating the train and the railroad provided dispatch with information. Response from fire or EMS was not required.”
Bond added Pettis County deputies spent the night directing traffic and keeping people away from the scene.
According to Smithton Mayor Damien Lemens the derailment did not occur inside the city limits but was located just west of the railroad crossing on U.S. Highway 50 Spur.
“According to our water superintendent Paul Williams the crossing was closed for about 36 hours,” Lemens told the Democrat Monday morning. “The east crossing (located at state Route W) was always open so residents had access in and out of town”
Lemens added to his knowledge derailments of this nature do not happen frequently in the area.
Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Pettis County Sheriff’s Office were present to assist Union Pacific Railroad employees on the scene following the derailment. According to a release from The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office “no danger existed to the public as a result of the derailment.”
Early Saturday morning more than a dozen large flatbed trucks and trailers from P.J. Corman Railroad Services lined the west side of state Route W Spur to assist in the removal of the derailed cars. Motorists were asked to avoid the area if possible to allow workers to have access to the area.
Monday morning workers from Union Pacific were present working to repair and clean the area.
According to McMahan the lines were open for trains at 6 p.m. Saturday. Both the east and west crossings to Smithton are accessible for motorist’s use.
