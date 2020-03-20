United Way of Pettis County has established a fund for its non-profit service providers to help with the expenses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Information provided by UWPC states the United Way of Pettis County COVID-19 Emergent Needs Response Fund, “is providing microgrants to local nonprofits with these emergency expenses.” The fund “will help with the increased need to help take care of basic needs such as food, shelter, medical co-pays, supplies needed to keep service providers operational and closing the gap on the needs that arise due to the implications of COVID-19.”
UWPC President Megan Hartman and Executive Director Staci Harrison spoke to the Democrat Friday, about the implementation of the emergency fund.
“This community fund has been activated and historically, the community fund has been activated in times of natural disasters,” Harrison said. “So, when we had our last tornado, folks (and) businesses were able to donate to that emergency fund.”
Harrison said the fund is designated as “disaster relief dollars” which “can help individuals and families pick up the pieces.”
“With this COVID-19 virus there’s a lot of disruption, in individuals and families lives along with our service organizations,” she noted. “Everyone within the community is trying to adapt the best they can to meet the needs …”
Harrison said to apply for the microgrant dollars, local service organizations need to be a 501(c)3 or a not-for-profit such as a school, be in good standing with the State of Missouri and serve the majority of their clients in Pettis County.
She added fundraising efforts by service organizations are also being reduced due to mandates preventing the gathering of large groups of people; mandates in place to reduce the spread of the virus.
Hartman said they saw a need and knew the country is in the beginning stages of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We want to be proactive and be prepared to support our community the best that we possibly can,” Hartman added. “We know there’s going to be disruption in our daily lives for a while.”
She said UWPC is working on a solution to help provide childcare for parents who are continuing to work while schools are closed due to the virus.
She added they are working on getting a group of community teams together to talk through issues such daycare, food, and healthcare.
“We want to stay on the forefront of this and support in any way we can,” Hartman said.
Harrison added that her “first-round of communication” to area funded partners was to gather information about barriers they are experiencing, such as changes to the structure of their organization due to the virus outbreak. They are also exploring the way partners are delivering services to clients during this time of national crisis.
“So, we can get a good idea of what’s happening on the ground,” Harrison noted. “Because they are essentially front lines for this.
“Also, through this emergency fund we’re able activate quickly,” she continued. “So, we can meet their needs quickly. So, there is a two-way conversation that’s taking place.”
UWPC is also looking for a corps of volunteers to help out in the community during the crisis.
“We’ll be putting our efforts into deploying volunteers,” Harrison said. “Pulling the community together and getting volunteers connected with needs.
“I’ll be reaching out to our Day of Action volunteers, we have like 500 people,” she continued.
“And then we’ll be reaching out to school districts because we know the schools aren’t in session … once they know what their normal is, I’ll be reaching out to them.”
People can contact the UWPC to be placed on a volunteer activation list.
Hartman added now is the time for the community to “band together.”
‘We have an amazing community,” she added. “This is a time that we’ve never dealt with before, this is uncharted waters. We don’t know what we’re dealing with.
“Give whatever you can,” she continued. “If it’s your time, great. We’re going to need it. If it’s financial that’s great as well.”
Community members are encouraged to volunteer and to donate to the Pettis County COVID-19 Emergent Needs Response Fund.
“These are not campaign dollars, these are disaster dollars,” Harrison said. “They are categorized differently and 100% of the dollars goes toward the relief. There’s no fees taken out of it.
“Like Megan said if we can just band together,” she continued. “We’re not asking folks to give hundreds of thousands of dollars. If they could give $5 or $10, that adds up quickly.”
Donations may be made to the Pettis County COVID-19 Emergent Needs Response Fund,
electronically or by mailing a check to UWPC, 3615 W. Broadway Blvd. Suite 307, Sedalia, Mo. 65301 (in the memo write COVID-19). For more information call UWPC at 660-826-2980 or visit the website at https://www.spcuw.org/covid-19-response.
