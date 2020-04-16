The United Way of Pettis County is addressing the COVID-19 crisis in several ways: seeking volunteers, asking for monetary donations and donations of face masks and sharing resources with the community.
UWPC Executive Director Staci Harrison said Wednesday afternoon the annual Day of Caring, which was rescheduled for June 27, has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. In its place, the United Way is mobilizing volunteers.
“Right now is when our community needs the help for this unforeseen crisis that has overtaken the world,” Harrison said. “Right now, the Day of Caring will not be rescheduled.
“It doesn’t mean that throughout the year we won’t work on some isolated projects,” she continued. “But it’s not going to be the big celebratory event that we've had in years past.”
Harrison said there are several ways people can volunteer. UWPC is encouraging people to go to spcuw.org where there is a volunteer button. Once the button is selected Harrison will receive an email.
“What we need volunteers for is to be able to help with the helpline (660-851-7686) that the City of Sedalia and Pettis County have established,” she noted. “When folks call that line, the volunteers will be able to take medication and groceries to those who need that support.”
Harrison emphasized that volunteers will deliver medication and food to those in the community who are at risk such as seniors, those with disabilities and those who are immunocompromised.
“We are also helping recruit volunteers for Meals on Wheels, Sedalia Senior Center, Community Café,” Harrison said. “Many of the volunteers for those organizations are elderly. We don’t want those people to be at risk.
“We are trying to funnel all the volunteers to get them out to where they are needed,” she continued. “The other piece that we are doing is we are asking for the community to make the homemade face masks.”
Harrison said those who make face masks can deliver them to the Pettis County Health Department in the care of Kirk Martin. The masks will be distributed to UWPC’s service organizations as well as volunteers and health care workers within the community.
Harrison said people can also make monetary donations to the UWPC Emergency Fund.
“The donations are not campaign dollars,” she explained. “So, 100% of the donations received through the Emergency Fund will be invested in Pettis County in response to COVID.”
Another area UWPC is addressing is keeping the spirits of the community moving in a positive direction during the pandemic.
Harrison said the COVID-19 Community Helpline is available for those who have general questions about COVID-19 including the emotional aspects.
“Some of the things that members in our community might be experiencing is loneliness, fear because COVID-19 is scary,” she noted. “It’s the unknown, it’s just uncertain times.
“We don’t want people to feel like they are by themselves,” she continued. “I do know Burrell Behavioral Health has some really good interactive activities on Facebook … to help keep people’s spirits up and to help all of us get through what we are experiencing as a nation.”
Harrison said she encouraged everyone to participate in some way as a community “because it’s going to take everyone for us to get through this.”
“It doesn’t take a lot,” she added. “If folks want to make face masks, if they can only make five that is five we didn’t have. If a person can only give $5 that’s OK. They can donate at our website or they can send a check.”
To donate to the UWPC Emergency Fund, mail a check to United Way of Pettis County, 3615 W. Broadway Blvd. Suite 307, Sedalia, Mo. 65301. Write in the memo line of the check ”COVID-19 Response.” To volunteer or donate, visit spcuw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.