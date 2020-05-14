Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall has implemented a universal masking policy that requires all individuals entering the hospital to wear a mask.
Individuals are encouraged to wear their own mask from home to conserve personal protective equipment in use by hospital personnel, but a mask will be provided to any individual who does not have one at the point of entry.
Last week, Fitzgibbon announced it has begun rescheduling certain elective procedures that had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the “No Visitor” policy is still in effect, pulmonary function tests, 3D mammograms and other radiology procedures have resumed. As the number of individuals within the facility increases with the resumed procedures, the need for additional precautions exists.
For more information, visit www.fitzgibbon.org/covid19.
