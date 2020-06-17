James Aziere, of Sedalia, has been named to the spring 2020 Chancellor's List at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
To be named to the UA Little Rock Chancellor's List, a student must have completed at least nine credit hours and maintained at least a 3.9 GPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.