The following area students have earned a spot on the University of Central Missouri dean's list. Each semester, the dean's list is divided into two parts. The first list includes the names of students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and the second list includes the names of students who attained a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99.
4.0 Dean’s List
Blackwater: Jonathan A. Burge.
Cole Camp: Sarah Michelle Myers, Hannah M. Schlesselman, Lauren M. Baalman, Katelyn N. Schlesselman, Ashley C. Yeater.
Concordia: Tina Oetting, Shelby N. Tate, Cassidy Brockman, Caleb A. Hentges, Nathan T. McCaslin, Natalia D. Michaels, Ashley R. Lindstrom, Chloe E. Fuhrman, Jessica R. Hemme, Sarah M. Lyons.
Hughesville: Lisa D. Robertson.
Knob Noster: Mary K. Foster, Kayla M. Kuhlman, Delina M. Magee, Alexander T. Buford, Hunter J. Ehrenfeld, Kile Veal, Colten T. Kinder, Kayla M. Gade, Jonathan A. Mckinzie, Abigail J. Rankin, Grace H. Medina, Anthony L. McDonald, Conor J. Krause, Patrick S. Fitzpatrick, Chase A. Hagle, Hailey M. Dais, Kimberly A. Seiler, Daniele M. Bush, Jill M. Morgan, Alicia J. Fowlkes.
La Monte: Jada M. DeMotte, Trevor G. Ulm, Averie D. Heil, Serafin Lemus.
Marshall: Noah L. Driskell, Garrett C. Huston, Jennifer X. Diaz.
Mora: Darian Burton.
Otterville: Ruth Oleynik.
Sedalia: Annabelle M.F. Lorenz, Amanda K. Iracheta, Madison M. Hesseltine, Tiffany R. Hardy, Emily Morey, Brittany K. Borke, Courtney D. Koetting, Emilee R. Edgar, Jhunodth Y. Bernal Nausa, Allison L. Burton, Jenna M. Ellison, Emily M. Driskell, Laura N. Haney, Alexander C. Lorenz, Tyler N. Thompson, Mikhail A. Husyev, Maria I. Matacua, Brayden M. Sparks, Drew Z. Apsher, Reina M. Woolery, Darby M. Simon, Grace E. Franke, Kyler B. Simoncic, Torri P. Webb, Amy A. Taushanzhi, Victoriya L. Kondratenko, Cristian E. Melgar, Molly C. Harvey, Eleesha A. McMillin, Alexis Kratz, Jessica S. Sawford, Hayden S. Ellis, Kaylee L. Bohle, Makayla L. Martin, Lorrie A. Demand, Daniel I. Sheremet.
Smithton: Kimberly X.M. Smith.
Stover: Jensen Bauer.
Sweet Springs: Katelyn F. Evans.
Tipton: Mckenzie A. Higgins, Lydia A. Noland, Tristan J. Bolin, Rachel Newkirk.
Versailles: Kirstin L. Bright.
Warsaw: Nathaniel E. Slaughter, Jessie E. Glenn.
Whiteman Air Force Base: Genia M. Bohl, Jessica R. Powers, Macey L. Johnson, Chloe S. Richard.
Windsor: Boann M. Smith, Jeffrey C. Glenn, Audrey E. Alley.
3.5 to 3.99 Dean’s List
Barnett: Morgan J. Koerner.
Cole Camp: Elijah M. Schroeder, Tara L. Weathers, Tessia L. Balke.
Concordia: Bailey J. Heimsoth, Tad A. Deatherage, Wyatt L. Jones, Jared N. Jenkins.
Edwards: Thane R. Henderson.
Florence: Jacob Moore, Lindey E. Oehrke.
Green Ridge: LeVon M. Crapse, Katelyn E. McLemore, Quincy D. Scotten.
Houstonia: Megan E. Walk, Anna-Clara C. Eckhoff.
Hughesville: Jeremy K. Snapp, Daniel M. Staus, Shane A. Rieckhoff.
Ionia: Elizabeth D. Craig.
Knob Noster: Caitlyn S. Wiskur, Madison P. Wood, Elizabet Bergstrom, Thomas R. Depaolo, Sydney M. Martin, Katelyn Michelle Thornton, Natalee L. Irvin, Abigail D. Steinman, Hunter W. Southard, Taylor P. Fisher, Jesse D. Valenzuela, Matthew Tackett, Emily M. Bousley, John M. Tackett, Bailey A. Jennings, Ronald E. Hawkins.
La Monte: Felicity B. Richey, Mariah R. Jackson, Rocio Rodriguez, Antonia Arroyo, Jolee A. VanBooven, Tori N. Karigan.
Lincoln: Hannah M. Schrock.
Marshall: Kathy D. Herrera, Arianna G. Hunter, Jordan Lee Staley, Sahyra Y. Cruz, Jennifer D. Salmeron, Rhiannon L. Bowlen, Andrew M. Harris, Rachel Sporleder.
Mora: Daniel J. Uzun, Darin S. Oelrichs.
Otterville: Laurel B. McMillin, Conner B. Hassler.
Sedalia: Samantha L. Mishler, Emily J. Edwards, Madison E Knight, Patricia A. Myers, Chase C. Plymell, Zachary J. Crane, Molly E. Braverman, Brady R. Herrington, Kali A. Heavener, Korbin H. Scott, Keannia B. Collins, Emma P. Honn, Anna Guboglo, Amy L. Gregory, Trey U Napier, Corie L. Whorton, William Wasson, Tyler A. Emerson, Ashley L. Grotzinger, Haley M. Barnes, Christopher J. Brown, Seth M. Johnson, Jacob A. Watson, Emilee Patterson, Victoria E. Jacobi, Logan T. Goodwin, Kyle E. Kennon, Nathan H. Meyer, Robert B. Longan, Sam G. Eichholz, Kory R. Bohle, Prosperity Smith, Eric E. Melgar, Olivia R. Sobaski, Tristen I. Wells.
Smithton: Shelbi R. Huddleston.
Stover: Mallory B. Uptegrove, Jessica M. Jimerson.
Sweet Springs: Joshua L. Weber.
Tipton: Jaydon C. Fox, Hayden E. Dillon.
Warsaw: Christopher W. Lingenfelter, Garrett S. Lawton, Caitlin R. Dudenhoeffer.
Whiteman Air Force Base: Naytsha Y. Pantoja, Shaylee D. Leyland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.