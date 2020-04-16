The following area students were recently named as graduates from the University of Central Missouri. Students who completed their degree requirements by the end of the fall 2019 semester were honored at graduation ceremonies.
Cole Camp: Ashley C. Yeater, Harper D. Schroeder, Zachary M. Fox.
Concordia: Ashley R. Lindstrom, Cassidy Brockman, Michael T. Gallagher, Natasha D. Frerking, Tina Oetting.
Green Ridge: LeVon M. Crapse, Morgan E. Hetrick.
Hughesville: Jeremy K. Snapp.
Knob Noster: Bourgeois B. Alfani, Brandon H. Cassity, Caitlin Irene Young, Conor J. Krause, Destiny R. Kelly, Dwayne A. Comstock, Holly Lauren Chabotte, Holly Lynn Lancaster, Jacob Michael Moreland, Jonathan A. Mckinzie, Kayla M. Gade, Kelsey M. Twenter, Nicole R. Larkin, Paolo M. Angeles, Sarah M. Updyke.
La Monte: Felicity Brenee Richey.
Lincoln: Hannah M. Schrock.
Marshall: Andrew Mason Harris, Connor P. Brandt, Devin Wayne Cott, Jashawna A. Terry, Laura Lynn Jackson.
Mora: Darin S. Oelrichs, Lane J. Avey.
Sedalia: Alexander Charles Lorenz, Alexus L. Krumroy, Amanda K. Iracheta, Angela Kay Keele, Ashley N. Johnson, Bessie G. Gee, Courtney D. Koetting, Darby Moriah Simon, Derek A. Young, Elizabeth N. Ulmer, Eric E. Melgar, Jared P. Wyatte, Jessica Suzanne Sawford, Jordan Ray Morris, Katherine M. Ray, Kelly Wikstrom, Kendall Marie Arnold, Marcella N. Parkhurst, Marcos Flores, Maria Isabel Matacua, Robert S. Mitchell, Steven M. Archambault, Taylor Mankin, Tyler Ann Emerson.
Smithton: Kameryn Josiah Wassam.
Stover: Jennifer Nicole Anderson, Kari Hollingsworth.
Versailles: Krista Bartel.
Warsaw: Christopher W. Lingenfelter, Cindy S. Grotz.
Windsor: Audrey Eileen Alley.
UCM Honors Graduates
To be eligible for graduation with honors a student must have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and must have completed a minimum of 30 semester hours of credit at the University of Central Missouri with a GPA of 3.50. Those with a cumulative grade average of 3.50 to 3.74 graduated Cum Laude; 3.75 to 3.84, Magna Cum Laude; and 3.85 and above Summa Cum Laude, based on whichever is lower, their cumulative GPA or their grade point average at Central Missouri.
Cum Laude
Concordia: Tina Oetting, Cassidy Brockman.
Stover: Kari Hollingsworth, Jennifer Nicole Anderson.
Sedalia: Alexander Charles Lorenz, Ashley N. Johnson.
Cole Camp: Zachary M. Fox.
Green Ridge: Morgan E. Hetrick.
Knob Noster: Jonathan A. Mckinzie, Conor J. Krause.
Mora: Lane J. Avey, Darin S. Oelrichs.
Warsaw: Christopher W Lingenfelter.
Windsor: Audrey Eileen Alley.
Magna Cum Laude
Sedalia: Amanda K. Iracheta, Jessica Suzanne Sawford.
Knob Noster: Paolo M. Angeles.
Lincoln: Hannah M. Schrock.
Summa Cum Laude
Sedalia: Courtney D. Koetting, Darby Moriah Simon.
Cole Camp: Ashley C. Yeater.
Knob Noster: Kayla M. Gade.
