The following areas students recently graduated from the University Of Central Missouri.
Cole Camp: Sarah Myers.
Concordia: Bethany Schlesselman, Jennifer Rankin, Jessica Hemme, Nicole McGinnis, Terry Littleton, Tiffany Jones, Wyatt Jones.
Edwards: Thane Henderson, Zachary Long.
Florence: Jacob Moore, Jordan Moore.
Green Ridge: Jacob Breid, Peyton Needy.
Houstonia: Andrea Reid.
Hughesville: Lisa Robertson.
Ionia: Elizabeth Craig.
Knob Noster: Caitlyn Wiskur, Alexander Buford, Alicia Fowlkes, Andrew Fraiser, Colten Kinder, Garnett Williams, Jacqueline Holbrook, Jill Morgan, Katelyn Adams, Kayla Kuhlman, Kile Veal.
La Monte: Antonia Arroyo, Averie Heil, Jolee VanBooven, Mariah Jackson, Rebecca Wood, Trevor Ulm, Vada DeMotte, Valerie Miller.
Marshall: Benjamin Sporlenski, Caleb Petty, Dallas Carver, Elizabeth Mulhall, Joshua Glassmaker, Melinda Cosler, Noah Driskell.
Mora: Darian Burton.
Otterville: Laurel McMillin, Micah Walje.
Sedalia: Andrey Grigoryev, Anna Gubogle, Ashley Bates, Ashley Sleeper, Brady Harrington, Chase Plymell, Daniel Sheremet, Dustin Mothersbaugh, Emily Susina, Emma Honn, Fernanda Alexander, Grace Franke, Jennifer Jackson, Jordan Meyer, Juan Osuna, Kristen Haney, Lauren Baalman, Lucretia Smith, Lyudmila Begina, Madison Weisel, Madison Hesseltine, Makayla White, Molly Harvey, Molly Braverman, Morgan DeMoss, Olivia Sobaski, Samantha Mishler, Sydney Musick, Tiffany Hardy, Tymon White, Whitney Hamilton.
Stover: Jensen Bauer, Kathy Schlesselman, Mallory Uptegrove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.