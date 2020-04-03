The following area students were recently named to the University of Missouri-Columbia list of graduates for the fall 2019 semester.
Warsaw: Joshua Frank Pacheco.
Knob Noster: Lecreshia Michelle McKinney Stege.
California: Allan Morris Burger, Aimee L. Cobb, Garrett Neal Imhoff, Emily Elaine Rail, Simon Louis Schroeter, Baylee Suzanna Siegel, Jasmine Elizabeth Wells.
Clarksburg: Chelsea Sierra Calvert.
Tipton: Julie Junior Wondrack.
Sedalia: Stefan Mark Cox, Claudia Taylor Cox, Patricia Renae Ferolito, Kathleen Alyse Matz. Marshall: Steven Edward Cook, Nicholas Reace Gann, Emily L. Tobin, Bryon Yu.
Sweet Springs: Eric Hamlin Allen, Austin Raymond Boland.
