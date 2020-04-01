Raphael Lykins, of Whiteman Air Force Base, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Lykins, a freshman biological sciences major, was named to the dean's list for the College of Arts and Sciences.
All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.
