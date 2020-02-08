The following events will be hosted on the Missouri State Fairgrounds this coming week:
• The Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Missouri’s annual An Evening of Heart & Hope will be hosted at 5 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Agriculture Building. For more information, visit bgckids.com or call 660-826-8331.
• NFPB Bull Riding will be hosted Feb. 14 and 15 in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. Cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children 4 to 12 and free for children 3 and younger. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for mutton busting sign ups and the show starts at 8 p.m. For more information, find Sedalia MO Championship Bullriding & Rodeo on Facebook or visit NFPBullriders.com.
