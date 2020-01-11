The following events will be hosted on the Missouri State Fairgrounds this coming week:
• The 2020 Get Fit Health Expo will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 in the MEC Building. For more information, visit sedaliademocrat.com/getfit or contact Julie White at 660-530-4519 or juliew@sedaliademocrat.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.