The following events will be hosted on the Missouri State Fairgrounds this coming week:
• The Central Missouri Agriculture Club’s Ag Expo will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 in the Mathewson Exhibition Center and Mohler Assembly Hall. This event promotes agriculture in the community and includes various farm vendors, dealerships, banks, insurance and other community organizations. Proceeds will help youth through scholarships, 4-H/FFA events, and robotics programs. For more information, contact Danny Young at 660-287-4503 or Kevin Daniel at 660-553-1050.
• The Sedalia Motorcycle Show and Business Meeting will be hosted Saturday, Feb. 1 in the Agriculture Building. For more information, contact Rick Yeager at 660-221-2925.
