The following events will be hosted on the Missouri State Fairgrounds this coming week:
• Clothing Concepts will be hosted Thursday through Saturday in the MO Ag Theatre. For more information, contact David Wiseman at 913-381-5407.
• The 24th NFPB Finals will be hosted Friday and Saturday in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children 4-12 and free for children 3 and younger. For more information, contact Clint Jackson at 417-260-1600.
• The Missouri State Rabbit Producers/Convention Show will be hosted Saturday and Sunday in the Poultry and Rabbit Building and the Agriculture Building. The show will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. For more information, contact Brenda Johnson at 573-659-4185.
