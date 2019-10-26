The following events will be hosted this coming week on the Missouri State Fairgrounds:
• Biz, Bites, & Sips will be hosted from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Agriculture Building. For tickets or more information, contact the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-826-2222.
• The 4-H Center for Youth Development Awards Program will be hosted Saturday in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. For more information, contact Jim Sappington at 573-884-2036.
• E.W. Thompson State School for the Severely Disabled will host a 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Saturday starting on the Midway. For more information, contact Marie McFail at 660-619-0024.
