The following events will be hosted on the Missouri State Fairgrounds this coming week:
• The Fall 2019 Draft Horse, Mule and Tack Auction will be hosted from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday in the Mathewson Exhibition Center, Mohler Assembly Hall, Donnelly Arena and the MFA Youth Livestock Arena. The tack, carriage and machinery sale will be Wednesday and the horse sale will be Thursday and Friday. For more information, call 260-350-4637.
• The M/Y Car Auto Parts Swap Meet will be hosted Friday and Saturday in the northeast parking lot. Admission is $5 per person per day and free for children 14 and younger. Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and open at 7 a.m. Saturday. For more information, contact Superior Auto at 660-596-3338.
• The Figure 8 Race and Tuff Truck Competition will be hosted Saturday at State Fair Arena. For more information, contact Aaron Hoeffling at 660-553-1380.
• The Missouri Prairie Foundation Grow Native Plant Sale will be hosted Saturday in the Trail’s End parking lot. For more information, contact Carol Davit at 660-647-2398.
