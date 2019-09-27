The following events will be hosted on the Missouri State Fairgrounds this coming week:
• The Waste Haulers Association Trade Show will be hosted Friday and Saturday in the FFA Building.
• The 301 Street Cars Car Show will be hosted Saturday at the Main Gate (16th Street) parking lot. Registration is at 9 a.m. Admission is $10. For more information, contact Mike Sleeper at 660-233-2437 or find 301 Street Cars on Facebook.
• The Golden Circle Horse Show Circuit October 2019 Horse Show will be hosted Saturday in the Coliseum. For more information, contact Laveda Hrezik at 660-723-3816.
• The Sedalia RC Flyers Warbirds Over Sedalia Toy Drive and RC Flyer Event will be hosted Saturday in Parking Lot No. 9. For more information, call 660-909-3493.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.