Community Blood Center is the primary provider of blood and blood components to 70 plus hospitals and medical centers in the Greater Kansas City region, as well as eastern Kansas and western Missouri. On Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., CBC will conduct a blood drive at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. in Sedalia.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using Group Code: SD. For additional details, contact Marge Watson at 660-221-4167.
For more information about hosting a blood drive, visit www.savealifenow.org or call 1-877-468-6844.
