September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.
The National Cancer Institute estimated that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. would be diagnosed with cancer last year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.
Those who come to give Aug. 30-Sept. 3 will receive a Red Cross canvas tote bag, while supplies last. Donors can get a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts during the annual Saving Lives Never Looked So Good campaign Sept. 1-30.
Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Missouri Valley College Ferguson Center, 500 E. College in Marshall.
Sept. 4 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at La Monte High School, 301 S. Washington in La Monte.
Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lakeland R-3 Schools, 12530 Lakeland School Drive in Deepwater.
Sept. 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Brian's Gym, 1020 Thompson Blvd. in Sedalia.
Sept. 10 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Community Building, 302 Progress in Pilot Grove.
Sept. 12 from noon to 5 p.m. at Sedalia Parks and Recreation, 1500 W. Third St. in Sedalia.
