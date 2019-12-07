Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million units of blood could be transfused in the United States. Individuals are urged to give a lifesaving gift this holiday season by making an appointment to donate blood or platelets and help the American Red Cross ensure a sufficient supply is available for patients throughout the holiday season. Those with type O blood are especially needed.
Make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who come to give blood or platelets through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Dec. 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, South Osage in Tipton.
Dec. 18 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Stover Community Center, 600 Legion Drive in Stover.
Dec. 19 from 2:30 to 7 p.m. at Northwest High School, 16215 state Route H in Hughesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.