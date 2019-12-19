During this season of giving, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the gift of life to help ensure patients don’t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter. Blood and platelet donations of all types are needed, especially type O. Holiday travel and severe winter weather often lead to a decline in blood donations.
As a thank you, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross Dec. 19-Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Make an appointment by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Dec. 19 from 2:30 to 7 p.m. at Northwest High School, 16215 state Route H in Hughesville.
Dec. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Morgan County Public Library, 600 N. Hunter in Versailles.
Dec. 26 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Springhill Mennonite Church, 35937 state Route E in Latham.
Jan. 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 225 E. Arrow St. in Marshall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.