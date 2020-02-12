Patients fighting cancer need more blood than patients fighting any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply. That’s why this February, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people across the country to Give Blood to Give Time, ensuring loved ones have the strength and support to battle cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 3 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. An estimated 37,540 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in Missouri this year.
To schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment or make a financial gift, visit GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
Some types of chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, reducing red blood cell and platelet production. Other times, the cancer itself or surgical procedures cause the problem. Blood products are often needed. In fact, five units of blood are needed every minute to help someone going through cancer treatment. Yet only 3% of people in the United States give blood. More people are needed to donate regularly to help meet the need.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Yeager's Cycle, 3001 S. Limit Ave. in Sedalia.
Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Inter-State Studio, 3500 Snyder Ave. in Sedalia.
Feb. 19 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, South Osage in Tipton.
Feb. 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clinton High School, 1106 S. Second St. in Clinton.
Feb. 25 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Springhill Mennonite Church, 35937 state Route E in Latham.
