The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors to make an appointment to give and help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks. During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, about 500 fewer blood drives were hosted by volunteer sponsor groups than required to meet patient needs.
Donors are urged to make an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who come to give blood or platelets Jan. 1-19 will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center, round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander - All Suite Oceanfront Resort, and a $500 gift card.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Jan. 7 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Central Bank of Sedalia, 403 W. Broadway Blvd. in Sedalia.
Jan. 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Jamestown Community Center, 130 E. Row St. in Jamestown.
Jan. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 154 W. Washington St. in Warsaw.
Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Missouri Department of Social Services, 505 N Ridgeview Dr. Suite A in Warrensburg.
