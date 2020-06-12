The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center has implemented temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
June 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Knob Noster United Methodist Church, 106 E. Wimer in Knob Noster.
June 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Warsaw, 31687 state Route 83 in Warsaw.
June 17 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, South Osage in Tipton.
June 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 225 E. Arrow St. in Marshall.
