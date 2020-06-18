For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus. At the same time, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.
Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
June 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sedalia Parks and Recreation, 1500 W Third St. in Sedalia.
June 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Brian's Gym, 1020 Thompson Blvd. in Sedalia.
June 25 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Jamestown Community Center, 130 E. Row St. in Jamestown.
June 30 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Ozark Christian School, 16326 state Route C in Versailles.
