The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to step up to help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood or platelets.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a mask while at the drive.
The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts to help ensure a stable blood supply. Learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
May 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 154 W. Washington St. in Warsaw.
May 18 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Providence School House, 13247 state Route E in Versailles.
May 20 from 2:45 to 6:30 p.m. at Nelson Lions Club, 206 Marshall St. in Nelson.
May 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1531 N. Vansant Rd. in Clinton.
May 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1531 N. Vansant Rd. in Clinton.
May 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elks Laurie, 174 Elks Ln. in Laurie.
