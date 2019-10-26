As influenza activity picks up this fall, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply, especially those with type O blood, for patients in need. Blood and platelets can only be given by donors who are feeling well.
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Oct. 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Springhill Mennonite Church, 35937 state Route E in Latham.
Oct. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at Assembly of God, 501 W. Hicks St. in Versailles.
Nov. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Calhoun R-8 High School, 200 W. Seventh St. in Calhoun.
Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Missouri Valley College Ferguson Center, 500 E. College in Marshall.
Nov. 6 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Chilhowee High School, 101 SW state Route 2 in Chilhowee.
Nov. 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Jamestown Community Center, 130 E. Row St. in Jamestown.
Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at University of Central Missouri, 511 S. Holden St. in Warrensburg.
