During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.
The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.
Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Sept. 8 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Community Building, 302 Progress in Pilot Grove.
Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sedalia Parks and Recreation, 1500 W. Third St. in Sedalia.
Sept. 10 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Hunter Civic Center, 201 W. Jasper St. in Versailles.
Sept. 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Providence School House, 13247 state Route E in Versailles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.