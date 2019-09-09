As the American Red Cross works to support those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, individuals outside the affected areas are urged to help by giving blood or platelets to ensure patients in the storm’s path and around the country have access to lifesaving blood.
Hurricane Dorian has forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path, causing blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. When blood donations are disrupted in a region of the country, the Red Cross is able to move blood donations where they are needed most.
Donors of all blood types are needed to ensure a sufficient supply for patients. Type O and B blood donors are especially needed. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Financial donations are also needed. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Sept. 10 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Community Building, 302 Progress in Pilot Grove.
Sept. 12 from noon to 5 p.m. at Sedalia Parks and Recreation, 1500 W. Third St. in Sedalia.
Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Missouri Department of Social Services, 505 N. Ridgeview Dr. Suite A in Warrensburg.
Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Inter-State Studio, 3500 Snyder Ave. in Sedalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.