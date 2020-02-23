According to a City of Sedalia press release, road surfaces are being replaced in the area of West Morgan Street and North Missouri Avenue as part of the city’s stormwater improvement project.
West Morgan Street just east of its intersection with North Missouri Avenue will be closed through Monday, Feb. 24 for the curing of the new concrete roadway. On Monday, Feb. 24 to Monday, March 2 the northbound lane of North Missouri Avenue will be closed from the first alley south of West Morgan Street to West Morgan Street for roadway surface replacement. Beginning Tuesday, March 3 to Monday, March 9 the southbound lane of North Missouri Avenue from West Morgan Street to the first alley of West Morgan Street will be closed as the roadway is replaced.
Drivers are advised to plan for delays or plan to use an alternate route during the time the road is restricted to a single lane.
