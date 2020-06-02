U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced details for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). The funding for CFAP comes from a combination of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stability (CARES) Act, the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act and other USDA sources. CFAP provides up to $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers whose market demand has seen a negative impact by the Coronavirus. An additional $3 billion will be used to purchase fresh produce, dairy, and meat for the Farmers to Families Food Box program.
Producers whose agriculture commodities have suffered a 5% or greater price decline or face significant marketing cost for inventories due to COVID-19 are eligible for payments. Agricultural products that qualify for CFAP include non-specialty crops: malting barley, canola, corn, upland cotton, millet, oats, soybeans, sorghum, sunflower, durum wheat, and hard red spring wheat, wool; livestock: cattle, lambs, yearlings, hogs, dairy; specialty crops: fruits, vegetables, nuts. For a full list, visit farmers.gov/cfap.
Other crops may be considered based on information that meets eligibility requirements.
CFAP payments are calculated based on the type of product(s), current/past inventory, recent sale history, and various other factors. Enrollment for CFAP began May 26. Applicants should provide contact information, Tax ID number, farming operating structure, adjusted gross income and direct deposit information.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to enroll, contact your local FSA office. For more information, contact Amie Breshears at the Benton County MU Extension office at abreshears@missouri.edu or 660-438-5012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.